Deadly New Jersey home explosion caused by 'presence of explosive materials': police

Authorities have released new information about the cause of an explosion at a Gloucester County home that killed four people earlier this month.

Franklin Township Police said in a press release Tuesday that the cause has been determined to be due to the presence of ‘explosive materials’ inside the Buena Borough home. Gas utilities have been ruled out as having been a contributing factor in the blast.

Investigators say that the explosion most likely happened in the rear of the first floor of the two-story home. Due to the fire damage, structural collapse, and excavation of the property during an ensuing search, authorities say they were not able to determine the type of explosives that may have caused the explosion.

Police say a large amount of explosives materials were seized from a building at the scene, as well as from an outbuilding on the property.

Back on Aug. 3, around 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard for a report of a fire. An infant and 16-year-old girl were quickly rescued from the home and taken to nearby hospitals.

A 2-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl, and two men, ages 52 and 73, were all killed as a result of the explosion and fire, officials say. Police say the two children have been positively identified, but their names have not been released to the public due to their age.

Investigators also say the two male victims have not been identified, and further medical records are needed for positive identification.

Several houses on the block were affected by the blast, and even more homes were evacuated following the incident. Utilities were also shut off in the area temporarily.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. A full list of the materials recovered from the vehicle, and outbuilding on the property were released by police on Tuesday, and can be found below.

Items recovered from vehicle:

74 lbs of Potassium Nitrate

15 Ibs of Aluminum (Powder)

8.5 Ibs of Aluminum (Powder-ALCOA)

6 lbs of Magnesium

3 lbs of 50/80 Mesh Molochite

3 lbs of Calcium Carbonate

3 lbs of Strontium Carbonate

9.5 lbs of Parlon-Chlorinated Rubber

1 lb of Silica 325 Mesh

5.661 Ibs of 17 x 25 homemade aerial shells

5.25 lbs of 7 x 4 homemade aerial shells

1.125 lbs of commercial aerial shells

50.5 lbs of unidentified dark metals

Items recovered from outbuilding: