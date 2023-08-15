Union to face Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Semifinal Tuesday

article

Tuesday is the big day for soccer fans in the Delaware Valley as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set to take the pitch against the Philadelphia Union in Chester.

The Union are hosting Inter Miami for the Leagues Cup Semifinal at 7 p.m. at Subaru Park.

Before Messi: Inter Miami had won five of 22 MLS matches this season.

With Messi: Inter Miami has won all five of its Leagues Cup matches, and now is just two wins from a trophy with a team that looks nothing like a last-place MLS club since Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino arrived.

Locally, excitement and ticket demand have been growing, with the Union releasing another batch of tickets to Tuesday’s match on Monday. They quickly sold out.

Messi reportedly rolled his ankle during a training session on Monday, but his team did not indicate that it was an injury of much significance.

You can watch Tuesday’s match on Apple TV+ with a subscription to MLS Season Pass.