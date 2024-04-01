Powerball jackpot swells to $1 billion ahead of Monday night's drawing

article

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

That jackpot has an estimated cash value of more than $483 million.

This is only the fifth time a Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion and ranks as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the largest so far in 2024.

"This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s hit $1 billion to kick off the month of April," said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. "This is an exciting time to play Powerball. Whether you’re a frequent or new player, please remember to keep the game fun by playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

The last Powerball Jackpot was won back on Jan 1, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 38 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The overall odds of winning a cash prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

You can find a list of the Top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s history, along with the state’s they were sold in, below: