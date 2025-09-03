The Brief If you beat the odds and win the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday, the amount of money you get will depend on where you live. Eight states don’t tax lottery winnings at all, while others tax as much as 10.75%.



Powerball players are buzzing about the massive $1.4 billion jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Powerball prize is the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. It comes after 40 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, and the 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

RELATED: Powerball jackpot hits $1.4B ahead of tonight's drawing

By the numbers:

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball jackpot payouts by state

Local perspective:

If you hit it big and win the jackpot, the amount of money you get will depend on where you live. According to the USA Mega website, lottery winnings aren’t subject to state taxes in eight states: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

RELATED: Man scores 2 wins from one Powerball lottery drawing, landing him $2M

Meanwhile, other states like New Jersey and Oregon tax lottery winnings at 10.75% and 9.9%, respectively.

Powerball is not played in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

RELATED: Texas lottery winner on delays in $83M prize payout: 'I've lost a lot of faith'

Here’s a breakdown of what you would get paid in each state if you won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot: