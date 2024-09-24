Expand / Collapse search

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 1:13pm EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Did you just buy a lottery ticket in Philadelphia? It may just be your lucky day!

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at Sak Traders Inc. at 3670 Richmond Street for Monday's drawing.

The ticket is worth $1 million after matching all five white balls, 15-21-25-37-45, but not the red Powerball 19.

Sak Traders Inc. will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The Powerball jackpot has now rolled to an estimated $223 million for Wednesday's drawing.