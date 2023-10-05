Powerball tickets worth $3.2 million sold in Philadelphia, other Pennsylvania counties
PHILADELPHIA - The wins just keep coming for Pennsylvania lottery players, who just earned a historic drawing this week!
Four Powerball tickets totaling a combined $3.2 million were sold in Pennsylvania for Wednesday's drawing:
- $2 million at CITGO on Bear Creek Boulevard in Luzerne County
- $1 million at United Food Market on East Walnut Lane in Philadelphia
- $100,000 at Turkey Hill on Market Street in York County; and Rite Aid on Atwood Street in Allegheny County
All four stores will receive a bonus for selling the winning tickets.
Winning numbers: 9-35-54-63-64
The $3.2 million winnings come ahead of Saturday's drawing for the Powerball's $1.4 billion jackpot.