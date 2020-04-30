Expand / Collapse search

Powerful winds topple trees, leads to power outages throughout the area

Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Strong winds Thursday cause major storm damage and power outages in Delaware County

FOX 29 journalist Chris O'Connell takes a look at the major storm damage in Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA - Powerful winds toppled trees and led to power outages throughout the area Thursday afternoon.

Delaware County 911 lit up with calls. The Dunns were home at the time when a Spruce Tree started cracking around 2 p.m. when they heard more cracking they ran outside into their car. The tree came crashing down into their dining room right where their daughter, who is a teacher, was just doing school work.

A tre fell onto the car of a Brookhaven woman in Nether Providence Township. Harriett was out getting groceries for her elderly mother. She walked away unharmed.

A Tulip Poplar tree landed on the deck of a home in Exeter Township, Berks County, breaking a window.

Exeter Township, Berks County.

Wind gusts reached 40 mph and were accompied by rainfall. A high wind warning has been issued across the region from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

