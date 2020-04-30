Weather Authority: Intense wind, p.m. downpours slated for region

Expect an overcast morning with spotty showers to lead to a gusty afternoon and evening with heavy downpours.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs reaching 66 in Philadelphia. Some light showers will move into the area through the afternoon.

Wind gusts of 40 MPH are expected to accompany the rainfall. A high wind warning has been issued across the region from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A heavy band of showers will roll across the region from the west beginning around 6 p.m. Downpours will last overnight into the early morning hours. A flood watch has been issued for several counties from 2 p.m. Thursday to Friday afternoon.

Showers will move out by morning, but expect some spotty showers to hang around the region throughout Friday.

Advertisement

____

THURSDAY: Heavy rain, wind. High: 66

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 68, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 70, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 75, Low: 52

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP