PPA to require parking passes for residents near Lemon Hill during FIFA World Cup Fan Fest

The Brief The Philadelphia Parking Authority will require residential parking passes during the FIFA World Cup 26 Fan Festival at Lemon Hill. Residents will need the passes for street parking near Lemon Hill from June 11 to July 19. Households within the area of Lemon Hill can receive up to two visitor day passes with proof of residency and vehicle registration.



The Philadelphia Parking Authority is requiring residents who live near Lemon Hill to obtain a parking pass during the FIFA World Cup 26 Fan Festival in an effort to prevent visitors from overwhelming the neighborhood.

What we know:

The parking passes will be enforced from June 11 through July 19, and will be required for street parking around Lemon Hill.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has created an interactive map highlighting exactly where residence will need a pass.

How can I get a parking pass?

What you can do:

Residents who live near Lemon Hill can register for a parking pass online or by visiting the Philadelphia Parking Authority Permit Office on 35 North 8th Street.

What do I need to apply?

What we know:

To apply for a parking pass, you will need proof of residency and your current Pennsylvania vehicle registration.

How many visitor day passes can I get?

Local perspective:

Residents will be allowed to receive up to two visitor day passes per household, according to the PPA.

Applicants will also need to provide the registration information for the vehicles using the visitor passes.

What if I don't have a car?

What we know:

Residents without a vehicle may still receive two (2) visitor day passes with proof of residency.