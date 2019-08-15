Expand / Collapse search

Precious little girl super excited for first day of school in adorable video

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 DC) - For some kids, the idea of back-to-school is far from exciting but this little girl loves it! 

In a heartwarming video uploaded to Facebook by Glynn County BOE School Police, a girl by the name of Arianna is seen excitedly waving as the school bus wheelchair lift brings her onto the bus. An adult in the back can be heard saying "have a good day Arianna" as she continues to giggle and wave good-bye.

The joy on her face is so pure, it makes you wonder if you were this excited for school when you were a kid. 

Tons of people have commented on the video with their well wishes for Arianna.

One person even said, “I could watch this 100 times and it never gets old.”

In all honesty, we feel the exact same way! 