Pregnant woman injured in double shooting; Philly schools announce 'Mask-to-stay' option; Weekend to be humid

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Philadelphia school officials announce 'Mask-to-Stay' as an option to remain in class

PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia announced a Mask-to-Stay option for individuals in the district who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms and wish to remain in their classroom environment.

Officials made the announcement Friday. The district says the move will allow more kids to get in-person learning and reduce strain on classroom coverage. They say a person exposed to COVID-19, but not exhibiting symptoms can stay in the building and not quarantine at home if they meet the following qualifications:

Wear a mask during the school day for 10 days after the last day of exposure, regardless of their vaccine status.

Watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

Isolate and test if COVID-19 symptoms appear.

"I don’t think that’s safe at all, because I don’t want my child to be around somebody with a cold," parent Rasheeda Brown stated.

Brown has three kids in Philly schools. She says she’d rather exposed children stay at home. "You need to keep your child home for safety. Why would you want to bring your child to school and have them be exposed and make somebody else sick?" Brown questioned. "When the school is shut down or it gets worse again, then we’re back to square one again, so why do that?"

Another parent, Leanne Bendetti, remarked, "As a parent, I think I would want students to stay out of school, if they were not vaccinated, so they don’t spread it even more. If they were vaccinated, I don’t see a problem with them being back at school with a mask."

2. Police: Pregnant woman badly injured in West Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a pregnant woman was badly injured in a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Market Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, a pregnant 19-year-old was shot in the chest and left side, and a 21-year-old man was struck in the arm.

Officers drove both victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where police say the woman is in critical condition. The man is expected to recover, police said.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting, but said they found a weapon at the scene.

3. Man, 19, shot to death inside parked car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A young man was found shot to death inside a car Friday night in Philadelphia in what police called an "execution style killing."

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 57th Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a parked vehicle. Nearly 30 spent shell casings were found scattered on the around the car, Pace said.

Investigators believe two gunmen armed with 9mm handguns approached the car and unleashed a hail of bullets. Pace said the victim was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later learned that the victim lived "a short distance" from where he was gunned down. Authorities are investigating if the gunmen were laying in wait.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

4. Police: Woman used perfume to ignite boyfriend's clothes, started Camden apartment fire

Police believe a New Jersey apartment fire started when a woman tried to use perfume to ignite her boyfriend's clothes.

CAMDEN, N.J. - Police believe a New Jersey apartment fire that displaced nearly two dozen people started when a woman tried to use perfume to ignite her boyfriend's clothes.

Firefighters from the Camden Fire Department were called to the Myrtle Place Apartment around 5 a.m. on Mother's Day for a three alarm fire.

The two-story, eight-unit apartment building partially collapsed leaving 22 people displaced, according to fire investigators. No one was injured.

Days after the devastating fire, county prosecutors charged 20-year-old Nakyah Barnes-Nelson with several crimes including second-degree arson.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that police were previously dispatched to the apartment for a domestic violence incident, but Barnes-Nelson's boyfriend left before officers arrived.

Investigators believe Barnes-Nelson used perfume to light her boyfriend's clothes on fire from her apartment's private balcony. The fire soon grew out of control and engulfed the building, according to investigators.

Barnes-Nelson's boyfriend, whose name has not been shared, was arrested and charged for the domestic violence incident days later.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is working with families that lost everything in the fire to find a new place to live.

5. Weather Authority: Scattered showers, humidity to hit the Delaware Valley over the weekend

PHILADELPHIA - The weekend will be mild and muggy, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

A Fog Advisory is also in effect for parts of the Delaware Valley until Saturday afternoon.

There is a 60% chance of rain and scattered showers are possible all weekend and Monday.

Saturday's temperatures are set to rise to the 70s along with the scattered showers.

The humidity will have things feeling muggy all weekend.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, temperatures will hit the mid 80s Sunday and things will remain warm and less humid next week.