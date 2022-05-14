Weather Authority: Humid, cloudy and warm Sunday ahead of severe weather Monday

It's more of the same as we start our week. While much of your Sunday is dry, there will be some drizzle and pop-up storms with heavier rain. It's still humid, cloudy, and warm. Highs climb up to near 80.

Then, prepare for some nasty storms Monday evening.

Highs soar to the mid 80s on Monday, and it's humid. Some sun will break out through the clouds around lunchtime, which helps to fuel a line of storms late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Specifically, the storms sweep over our area between 2 and 7 PM, and they'll move from west to east. So, you get them in Reading and Chester County, first and then down the shore, last.

These storms will have very heavy rain, lots of lightning and strong wind gusts, or wind gusts capable of wind damage.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

The storms also have the potential to spark a few tornadoes. We're talking wind gusts between 70-100 mph from any tornadoes that pop up.

So, plan ahead for these storms.

If you need to run an errand or come home from work, check the interactive radar on our FOX29 Weather App or on our website to see where the storms are before you leave. You do not want to be on the road when that line crosses over.

The storms fire up along a strong cold front, so it gets less humid and cooler on Tuesday. Enjoy the 70s and sunny skies midweek, though it'll be windy.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Isolated storm. High: 82, Low: 64

MONDAY: Evening storms. High: 85, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 74, Low: 59