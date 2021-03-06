Property next to John Coltrane House has applied to be demolished, city says

article

The Brewerytown house that once belonged to famed jazz saxophonist John Coltrane will not be torn down, but a neighboring property has applied for demolition.

Philadelphia Licenses and Inspection said Saturday the next door property at 1509 North 33rd Street has secured a zoning permit, but a demolition permit is still under review.

The clarification comes after many have pointed out a "Notice of Demolition" sign on the home with a deadline of March 10. An L&I spokesperson told FOX 29 this message needs to be revised to show that a nearby property has filed for a demolition application which can not happen before March 10.

The John Coltrane House has been a national landmark since 1999. Coltrane, who began his storied musical career as a teen in Philadelphia, purchased the home in 1952 and used it as his primary residence for six years.

According to city officials, contractors are required to protect neighboring properties during a demolition. Before a demolition, L&I officials will meet with contractors to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to protect nearby homes and businesses.

There are no additional measures that need to be taken when demolishing a property bordering a historical site, officials said.

