Prosecutor: NJ woman gets 21 years in crash that killed mother, infant son

article

Prosecutors say a woman has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for her role in a fiery head-on crash that killed a mother and her infant son almost three years ago in New Jersey.

The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office said 68-year-old Nancy Cavanaugh was sentenced to 21 years Monday on pleas she entered in September to two aggravated manslaughter counts.

Prosecutors alleged that the Egg Harbor Township resident was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when her car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle in February 2019.

Witnesses ran to the overturned car but were unable to rescue 31-year-old Alisha Williams and her 10-month-old son.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter