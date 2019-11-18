Prosecutors: 3 men arrested, $100k in heroin seized in multi-state drug bust

article

Authorities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania say an investigation into a multi-state drug ring resulted in the arrest of three men last week.

According to police, Sabree Burke, Roderick McKinney and Stanley Akers were taken into custody on Nov. 14 and charged with peddling heroin in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Investigators say the drug ring was lead by Burke and operated out of Mercer County, Bucks County and Montgomery County.

The suspects were reportedly in possession of heroin and cash proceeds at the time of their arrest.

Police say Burke, 30, was found in possession of 130 bricks of heroin, a loaded .40 caliber Ruger with a destroyed serial number and $1,454 in cash. McKinney, 24, allegedly had 71 bricks of heroin and $500 cash. Akers, 21, was reportedly in possession of 50 bricks of heroin and $3,730 in cash.

Investigators say the amount of heroin seized in the multi-departmental drug bust totalled over $100,000.

All three men have been charged with drug related offenses and other crimes. Burke is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, while McKinney and Akers are being detained at Mercer County Correction Center.