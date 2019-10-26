Prosecutors: 3 men attempted to sell drugs to students in Kensington

Authorities arrested three men on Friday after an investigation revealed the trio tried to sell drugs to students in Kensington.

Pennsylvania Attorney Josh Shapiro announced Jesse Holder, DeShaun Williams and Leea Morton were charged with felony possession and related crimes.

During the arrest, police seized an AK-47, three grams of heroin, 14 grams of methamphetamine and 59 grams of marijuana. Police also recovered an extended magazine loaded with 21 armor-piercing 9mm bullets.

“The children of Kensington, especially our youngest, should be able to walk to school or play with friends in safety and not be confronted by drug dealers trying to sell them the very poisons that are fueling the opioid, heroin and fentanyl crises,” Shapiro said.