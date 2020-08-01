Prosecutors: Bucks County man charged after making threats on social media

article

A Bucks County man has been charged after he allegedly posted a threatening video on social media earlier this week.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Andrew James Smith, a Chalfont resident, was arraigned on charges of harassment and making terroristic threats.

Prosecutors did not reveal the nature of Smith's alleged threats, but said he indicated having a gun in the video. However, investigators reportedly did not find a gun during a search of Smith's home and vehicles.

A county judge ordered Smith to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, and to refrain from using social media.

Smith was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $200,000 bail.

