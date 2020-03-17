Prosecutors file charges in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police corporal

article

Prosecutors announced they filed charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police corporal in Frankford early Friday morning.

The District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that they have sufficient evidence to establish that Hassan Elliott, 21, the subject of the fugitive arrest warrant, fired the bullets that killed Philadelphia Police Corporal James O’Connor. Prosecutors are pursing additional evidence, including the results of forensic testing.

Elliott will be arraigned on murder, criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer and related charges, according to prosecutors.

Corporal James O'Connor, 46, was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street when they were met with gunfire. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says Elliot was being served a fugitive arrest warrant as part of an ongoing investigation relating to a 2019 murder.

According to prosecutors, at the time of the incident, Elliott, Khalif Sears, Bilah Mitchell and Sherman Easterling were in one bedroom of the second floor residence.

Shots were fired before officers were able to enter the residence, prosecutors said. Investigators say Corporal O’Connor was in the line of fire and was fatally wounded by those shots. Sears and a male resident of the unit were wounded as SWAT returned fire. Elliott, Sears, Easterling, and Mitchell were taken into custody.

Elliott has been charged in the March 2019 murder and a non-fatal shooting in Dec. 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

