Prosecutors: Former youth pastor charged in murder for hire plot while incarcerated for sexually assaulting teen

A former youth pastor has been charged in connection with a murder for hire plot while serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a teen girl, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

According to authorities, Jacob Malone, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of solicitation to commit murder and related charges for attempting to hire someone to kill Pastor Harold Lee Wiggins and Common Pleas Judge Jacqueline Cody in Somerset County.

Malone had been serving a state prison sentence of three to six years at SCI Laurel Highlands in Somerset County for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Chester County. He allegedly offered a fellow inmate $5,000 to kill the head pastor at a church because of his involvement with Malone’s case. Malone also told the inmate that he would be willing to offer additional money for the murder of Judge Cody, who presided over the sexual assault case, according to investigators.

Investigators say the inmate contacted authorities.



Malone served as a pastor at Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown from 2014-2015.

