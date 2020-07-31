Prosecutors: Pennsylvania man gets 20 years for threatening President Trump
article
SCRANTON, Pa. - A northeastern Pennsylvania man who was convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a district attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Authorities charged 28-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo with threatening to "put a bullet" in Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threatening "lethal force" against police.
MORE: Man accused of threatening President Trump suspected in break-in
He led police on a three-month manhunt through several states before his September 2018 capture in Ohio.
U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Christy on Thursday.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP