Prosecutors: Suspect wanted in death of Burlington County woman fatally shoots himself

Authorities in Burlington are investigating after a woman was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death inside her home Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the body of 61-year-old Carla Nesmith was discovered by another resident inside a home on the 400 block of Earl Street around 4 p.m.

Investigators concluded that Nesmith was fatally stabbed and bludgeoned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenneth Mackintosh, 51, a handyman suspected of killing Nesmith fatally shot himself Thursday night as he was approached by investigators.

Investigators say Mackintosh did occasionally work for the victim at her home and rented a room at her residence.

An autopsy concluded that Nesmith died from multiple blunt and sharp trauma.

