Prosecutors: Suspect wanted in death of Burlington County woman fatally shoots himself
BURLINGTON, N.J. - Authorities in Burlington are investigating after a woman was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death inside her home Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the body of 61-year-old Carla Nesmith was discovered by another resident inside a home on the 400 block of Earl Street around 4 p.m.
Investigators concluded that Nesmith was fatally stabbed and bludgeoned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenneth Mackintosh, 51, a handyman suspected of killing Nesmith fatally shot himself Thursday night as he was approached by investigators.
Investigators say Mackintosh did occasionally work for the victim at her home and rented a room at her residence.
An autopsy concluded that Nesmith died from multiple blunt and sharp trauma.
