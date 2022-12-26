Prosecutors: Woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day

article

A woman's body was found along a busy stretch of highway through Mercer County on Christmas Day, prosecutors said.

Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.

Responding officers found a woman believed to be in her 40s lying dead in the shoulder of the highway in front of a former car dealership.

Several local and county agencies were called to assist with the investigation into the woman's death, including the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman and the cause of her death is still being determined.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact local authorities.