Protesters call for reopening of Delaware County businesses

Dozens of passionate local business owners and residents rallied outside the Delaware County courthouse in Media Thursday afternoon demanding that businesses be permitted to reopen.

"1.8 million people out of work in Pennsylvania, lives destroyed, businesses closing. Where is the greater good?" rally organizer Leah Hoopes said.

It was clear most in attendance opposed Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to slowly reopen businesses across the state in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners who have been closed for weeks are now are frustrated. Some shop owners have already defied the governor's orders, the owner of Giovanni’s Media Barber Shop opened up earlier this week with plenty of safeguards in place.

One man was handcuffed and lead away by police after a confrontation with a protester voicing his opposition to the rally.

So far, police have not issued summons or shutdown the handful of shops operating in defiance of the governor’s order.

