Protesters march in Philly; more than 2 dozen arrested at Municipal Services Building

Hundreds of protesters took to Philly streets Tuesday afternoon calling for the dismantling of the police department.

Protesters started at Broad and Snyder in South Philadelphia and marched north to Philadelphia City Hall, while that was happening more than two dozen others entered the lobby of Municipal Services Building to demonstrate, calling it "an occupation."

Police said 26 people were arrested and later issued summary citations for failure to disperse at the Municipal Services Building.

A Philadelphia Inquirer reporter was briefly detained while covering the protest.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Tuesday night that he was "extremely disturbed by the video of a reporter being detained while doing her job and covering one of today’s protests—and also very concerned that it may violate the law and Philly Police policy."

The mayor added it will be fully investigated and addressed.

Sparks kept flying as demonstrators descended back to the Christopher Columbus statue where again they were met by a group of South Philly residents and hundreds of police officers.

