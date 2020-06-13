Protesters urge Philadelphia officials to defund the police, retool budget plans

article

Hundreds of protesters marched in Philadelphia for the second weekend in a row amid nationwide demonstrations demanding deep changes to policing in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Organizers of one march proposed that the police budget be decreased by about 50 percent and more money be provided for services such as libraries, parks and recreation and health and education services. These demands come just days before the city is required to propose its budget plan for the next fiscal year.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday backed off a proposed $14 million increase to the police department’s revised budget and pledged to review use-of-force polices as protesters across the country demand deep changes to policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

As a result, the city created a “Reconciliation Steering Committee.”

After discussions with the Reconciliation Steering Committee, city council, and the Police Reform Working Group, Kenny’s administration has committed to a number of actions.

Those actions include updates to use of force policies, eliminating the proposed increase to the Philadelphia Police Department budget, creating a permanent civilian police oversight commission, and providing increased transparency into each complaint against police officers.

Advertisement

"Despite these minor concessions, Philadelphians will continue to push this weekend for a much deeper divestment in the police budget and a significant re-investment in essential municipal community services," organizers said in a statement.

The protests caused Philadelphia to impose traffic restrictions in Center City. The Office of Emergency Management tweeted Saturday morning that traffic was closed from 5th Street to 18th Street from Walnut to Vine Streets. The protests also closed I-676 between I-76 and I-95.

RELATED: Mayor Kenney lays out police reform agenda, reverses course on proposed budget increase

Protesters also gathered earlier in west Philadelphia at the site of the police bombing of the radical group MOVE's row home headquarters 3 1/2 decades ago that caused an inferno that killed 11 people and destroyed more than 60 homes.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP