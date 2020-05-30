Protestors briefly shutdown I-95 in Wilmington in response to death of George Floyd

article

Crowds of people protesting the police custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd briefly shut down part of I-95 in Wilmington, Del. Saturday afternoon.

The demonstrators remained peaceful. Some were seen holding signs, while others were lying down in the roadway.

State police were on the scene attempting to deescalate the situation and usher backed up traffic off the highway.

RELATED: Protestors rally in honor of George Floyd at Philadelphia's City Hall

The protest in Delaware was one of many carried out across the nation in response to the death Monday of George Floyd. His arrest was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP