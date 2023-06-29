Protests erupt as controversial Moms for Liberty arrive in Philadelphia for annual summit

Protesters filling Chestnut Street in Old City Thursday night outside the Museum of the American Revolution and demonstrators hurling insults at members of Moms for Liberty, arriving by bus for their opening night event and annual summit.

"I think these people are a sham and they’ve completely twisted reality and absolutely this is an insult to Philadelphians. This is the birthplace of democracy," Dorothy Daub Grossman stated.

The Center City Marriott under heavy security as the headquarters for the group’s weekend event. According to its website, the group says advocates against school curriculums that mention LGBTQ+ rights, race, ethnicity or critical race theory.

They’ve also been labeled a far-right extremist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"We are against indoctrination. We want education for our children," National Director for Outreach of Moms for Liberty, Catalina Stubbe, said. "We are trying to defend our children and raise transparency in education."

The weekend’s speakers include former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former governor Nikki Haley.

The group started three years ago and has chapters across the country. One Indiana chapter is under fire for quoting Hitler on its website, one reason protestors say they are not welcome in Philly.

"I would like them to know that my children are human beings, just like their children," Philadelphia resident Donna Sax said.

"What would you say to the critics who are outside protesting you being here,?" FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked.

Stubbe replied, "It sounds ridiculous to me. It is insanity."

Protesters say the museum should never have rented out space for the event. But, groups advocating free speech says this is exactly the way democracy works.

"They resisted those calls to cancel the event. The event’s going on and we think that’s a great outcome for free speech," Aaron Terr, with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said. "And that’s exactly the outcome we wanted to see."