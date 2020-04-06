Providence Animal Center donates PPE and offers puppy love to local nursing home

article

Providence Animal Center donated PPE and offered some puppy love from a distance to a local nursing home on Monday.

ManorCare nursing home residents were able to enjoy the cuteness of the Shrimp puppies through their windows. The puppies are the "spokesdogs" for the Providence Animal Center's #socialdistancing shirt campaign, which is a fundraiser to support their lifesaving operations during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Providence Animal Center’s veterinary services have scaled back to only life-sustaining services due to new restrictions of providing only essential medical care, so the regular amount of supplies is not currently needed.

The adoption center is currently closed to the public but the Providence Animal Center hopes to launch a remote adoption procedure this week in order to offer adoptions from foster care.

For more information, please visit ProvidenceAC.org.

