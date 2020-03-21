How to help local animal shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the Delaware Valley grapples with the effects of the novel coronavirus, local animal shelters are asking for help.

Rescue organizations are seeing a reduction in staff availability while responding to fluid changes in city and statewide shutdown restrictions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no reason to believe that pet dogs or cats can contract or spread COVID-19. While pets are not directly at risk, they may be impacted other ways.

"For people living in poverty and underserved communities, pet support services are more important than ever during this crisis," the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) said in a statement.

"Low wage families and people working hourly wage jobs are being hit hard with loss of income and no paid time off from work," the HSUS explaned, adding that further financial barriers are expected for large swaths of people when it comes to providing for their pets.

Animal welfare workers have called on community members to help ease the burden by fostering or adopting animals, in addition to donating to area shelters.

A roundup of Philadelphia area animal shelters can be found below:

___

ACCT Philly

North Philadelphia

– Current timestamped or high-risk animals: Dogs | Cats

– How to help: Make a pledge | Become a foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

– For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting operations at ACCT Philly, see here.

PAWS

Old City / Northeast Philadelphia

– How to help: Amazon Wishlist | Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

– For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting operations at PAWS, see here.

Morris Animal Refuge

Philadelphia

– How to help: Amazon Wishlist | Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats | Other

– For resources for pet owners in need see here.

– For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting operations at Morris Animal Refuge, see here.

Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA)

North Philadelphia / Danville / Lancaster / Phoenixville (MLAR)

– How to help: Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats | Other

– For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting operations at PSPCA, see here.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team will continue answering calls to rescue animals from cruelty and neglect.

Anyone with information about cases involving animal cruelty is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

Providence Animal Center

Media, Pa.

– How to help: Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

– For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting operations at Providence Animal Center, see here.

Brandywine Valley SPCA

West Chester / Dover / Georgetown / New Castle

– How to help: Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

– For community resources offered by Brandywine Valley SPCA during the COVID-19 pandemic, see here.

– For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting operations at BVSPCA, see here.

Project Meow

West Philadelphia

– How to help: Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Cats

City of Elderly Love

Philadelphia

– How to help: Foster | Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

Saved Me

South Philadelphia / Lower Merion

– How to help: Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

Finding Shelter Animal Rescue

Southeastern, Pa.

– How to help: Donate

– Animals available for adoption: Dogs

___

