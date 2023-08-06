PSP: Trooper injured in hit-and-run while investigating Delaware County I-95 injury accident

A Pennsylvania State trooper and another person were both injured during a stop for an existing accident on I-95 southbound in Delaware County Sunday.

A trooper was investigating a two-vehicle accident on the southbound lanes of the highway and waiting for a two truck to arrive to remove the two crashed vehicles. The trooper was sitting inside a marked cruiser when another vehicle hit the cruiser on the driver’s side and drove off, continuing to head south.

The trooper was taken to Riddle Hospital with minor injuries. A female involved was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and treated for moderate injuries.

The driver striking the trooper's vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The incident forced the closure of a few miles of the highway between Route 320 and the Commodore Barry Bridge exit.

The accidents happened on the southbound side of I-95 by East 12th Street and Edgmont Avenue Sunday afternoon, just after 3:30.

The highway was reopened by 5 p.m.

No further details were released regarding the female hospitalized or the search for the driver who hit the trooper's vehicle.