PSPCA seeks public's help after cat shot with arrow in West Philadelphia

The PSPCA is asking for the public's help after a cat was shot with an arrow and left it to die in West Philadelphia.

A Good Samaritan discovered the cat early Friday morning still alive on the 5900 block of Chestnut Street.

According to officials, a man was captured on surveillance video picking up the cat with a shovel and putting him in a trash can. Investigators say the cat was later discovered a sort distance from the trash can.

The cat died when being transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters for emergency medical treatment.

Photo: PSPCA

“This act of cruelty is especially heinous,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “An innocent animal was shot in our city with an arrow, thrown away still alive and suffering as if it were nothing. We are here to say that it was not nothing, and we cannot stand for such horrific acts against an animal. We implore those who have information about this case to come forward.”

Officials say the cat got out of his home on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street Thursday night.

Information can be reported anonymously to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

