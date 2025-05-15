PTO treasurer charged with stealing more than $50k from Deptford schools

The Brief A woman is being charged with theft while working at local schools. The 36-year-old was the acting PTO treasurer at the time. Police say more than $50,000 was stolen.



A South Jersey woman is accused of taking advantage of her job, stealing thousands from the schools that employed her.

What we know:

Tara Webb was arrested on Monday and charged with theft of movable property in breach of her duty as a fiduciary.

Police say the woman, who was acting as the "Parent Teacher Organization" for both Shady Lane and Pine Acres schools in Deptford Township.

She is accused of stealing more than $50,000, and was lodged at Salem County Jail on a warrant.

What you can do:

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact them.