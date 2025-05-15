PTO treasurer charged with stealing more than $50k from Deptford schools
DEPTFORD, N.J. - A South Jersey woman is accused of taking advantage of her job, stealing thousands from the schools that employed her.
What we know:
Tara Webb was arrested on Monday and charged with theft of movable property in breach of her duty as a fiduciary.
Police say the woman, who was acting as the "Parent Teacher Organization" for both Shady Lane and Pine Acres schools in Deptford Township.
She is accused of stealing more than $50,000, and was lodged at Salem County Jail on a warrant.
What you can do:
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact them.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Deptford Township police.