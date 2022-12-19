Pups give nativity scene performance at doggy daycare

A group of pooches gave a nativity scene performance at doggy daycare ahead of Christmas that has racked up more than a million views on TikTok.

The video taken at Happy Hounds Daycare features some canines dressed up as various figures from the Nativity.

The performance had racked up more than 1 million views on TikTok as of Monday.

Daycare owner Emma Green told Storyful that the dogs are "quite used to it" as they dress up for birthdays and Easter parties too.