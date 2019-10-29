Quakertown School District plans to sue makers of vaping products

The Quakertown School District is planning on taking legal action after two students were found unconscious in two separate incidents after school officials say they were vaping.

School administrators in Quakertown say vaping is disrupting education. It’s pulling away valuable resources and creates a health risk to students.

According to Superintendent William Harner, a student lost consciousness in school last spring from vaping and two Fridays ago it happened again.

"We had a young lady who passed out in the high school went totally unconscious. She was in the bathroom stall, sharing a vaping device that wasn’t hers with two other girls had THC in it," he said.

The Quakertown Community school board had enough. It gave a law firm the okay to sue the makers of vaping products to pay back the district for damages.

"I think it’s a good idea. It’s too easy for the kids to get. Too many kids do it. They get hurt. It's a great idea," parent Nicole Giquinto said.

The superintendent says Quakertown is the first to sign on to the lawsuit in Bucks County and he expects others to quickly join.