Quintuple shooting in Germantown leaves man dead, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a quintuple shooting that left a man dead in Germantown.

It happened on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died.

A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot once the shoulder. He is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he is in critical but stable condition.

Two additional victims, a 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

