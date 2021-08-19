Quintuple shooting in Germantown leaves man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a quintuple shooting that left a man dead in Germantown.
It happened on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died.
A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot once the shoulder. He is listed in stable condition at the hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 1 hurt after fight leads to gun battle in North Philadelphia
- 5 killed in weekend of rampant gun violence across Philadelphia
- 1 man dead, 1 critical after they were both shot multiple times in South Philly
A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he is in critical but stable condition.
Two additional victims, a 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, are listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement