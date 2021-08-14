1 man dead, 1 critical after they were both shot multiple times in South Philly

article

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early Saturday morning shooting in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street, across from a park, about 12:45 a.m., officials said.

Officers responded to multiple calls regarding gunshots and found a 30-year-old man had been shot numerous times throughout his body. A 25-year-old man was also suffering multiple gunshot wounds, mainly in his legs.

Both men were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police. The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 25-year-old man was placed in critical condition.

Police say there are no suspects and they are investigating possible motives.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

