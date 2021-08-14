4 dead, 6 injured as weekend gun violence grips Philadelphia

A violent weekend across Philadelphia has left ten people shot and four killed as a surge of gun violence continues to grip the city of Brotherly Love.

Overnight Friday, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to two double shootings and a homicide in the parking lot of a Southwest Philadelphia Rite Aid.

The gunfire began just before midnight in Tioga-Nicetown where police say two women, 43 and 64, were injured on the 3300 block of North Uber Street. Officers drove both women to Temple Hospital where the older victim was placed in critical condition.

About an hour later, police responded to a deadly double shooting in South Philadelphia that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Avenue and critically wounded a 25-year-old man.

The deadly double shooting was the first killing of a violent early morning across Philadelphia. Police in the southwest part of the city say a 46-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a Rite Aid. A 34-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the head in Kensington.

The violence continued to ravage the city into the daylight hours of Saturday, including a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest at a gas station in Wynnefield.

During the heat of Saturday afternoon, police say gunfire erupted on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition. Police say both victims were driven to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made in connection to any of the seven shootings that have happened in Philadelphia so far this weekend. According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 329 homicides in 2021, an increase of 26%.

