Race to senate: Dave McCormick meets with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in Upper Darby

Former Wall Street executive and Army veteran Dave McCormick is trying to unseat Democrat Bob Casey in the United States Senate. McCormick brought his campaign to Delaware County Tuesday.

McCormick came to the Upper Darby Construction Company with the two-term Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp to sing the praises of small business as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

"That’s why you really need people in the government like Dave McCormick that will be fighting against those regulations making the environment good for small businesspeople and entrepreneurs," said Governor Brian Kemp, seated next to McCormick before a gathering of business leaders.

Joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, McCormick an Army veteran and hedge fund CEO, sharply criticized the Biden-Harris administration as bad for business.

"This is the most anti-business administration that we’ve ever had in modern history in terms of regulations in terms of anti-energy," he said.

Locked in a tough race against Democrat Bob Casey, seeking his 4th term in the Senate, McCormick leaned heavily Tuesday on his experience in business and government as reasons to send him to Washington.

McCormick said if elected he’ll vote to extend tax cuts put in place by former President Trump in 2017 that critics say largely benefited the wealthy.

McCormick said the tax cuts were, "very much pro-small business."

Casey has hammered McCormick as an outsider who worked in a business invested in Chinese companies. McCormick argues Casey has accomplished little in his years in office, including on the economic and military threat posed by China.

"We need someone in the Senate seat who actually knows how to think about the intersection of business and national security and be a voice not just for Pennsylvania but for the country," said McCormick.

A spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Democratic Party sent the following statement to FOX 29:

"David McCormick has enriched himself and his Wall Street buddies at the expense of working families in Pennsylvania. He defends greedy corporations that are ripping off Pennsylvanians, he laid off hundreds of workers in Pittsburgh, and he supports a corporate tax giveaway that raised taxes on more than 375,000 Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvanians can’t trust David McCormick to be for them."