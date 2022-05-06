Rain expected Friday, through most of Mother’s Day weekend

After a run of warm and sunny days across the Delaware Valley, conditions will be taking a turn when showers move into the area Friday and stick around through most of the weekend.

Showers that will start on Friday are expected to last through early Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to approach 60 Friday, but highs in the 50s are expected each of the next three days.

Forecasters expected rain to move into the area late Friday morning from west to east. Periods of rain, including some heavy rain, will continue through the day.

Conditions will worsen Saturday as a coastal storm moves through the area. Rain could be heavy at times with possible wind gusts of 30-50 mph.

Minor coastal flooding is possible down the shore Saturday.

Showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning, before skies begin to clear later in the day. Gusty winds will also be around Sunday.

By Sunday, forecasters say we could see 1-3 inches of rain across the region.

FRIDAY: Rainy and chilly. High: 58, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Rainy and windy. High: 54, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 56, Low: 52