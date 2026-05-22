Rainy start doesn’t stop crowds from heading to Wildwood for Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Crowds headed to Wildwood for Memorial Day weekend despite rainy, chilly weather on Friday, May 22. Visitors found ways to enjoy the boardwalk, arcades and indoor activities even with less-than-ideal beach conditions. Many families say the tradition of starting summer at the shore is worth the trip, rain or shine.



People flocked to Wildwood on Friday, May 22, for the unofficial start of summer, with many refusing to let rainy and cool weather keep them from their Memorial Day weekend plans, according to FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson.

Rainy start does not stop Memorial Day weekend crowds

What they're saying:

Families and friends traveled from across the region, including North Jersey, Delaware County and Montgomery County, to spend the weekend in Wildwood. Many visitors dressed in long pants and hoodies, keeping warm as they strolled the boardwalk and enjoyed ice cream, arcades and indoor games.

Mike and Ashley Sannitti made the drive from North Jersey with their children, Carter and Cole. "We're up like two and half hours north of New Jersey," said Ashley Sannitti. Despite the weather, they planned to "pop in and out to the arcades probably with the kids when we can and the rides hopefully," said Mike Sannitti.

Some visitors, like Marissa Chadwick and Amanda Phelps from Norwood in Delaware County, said the rain did not bother them. "I don’t mind it. It’s not too bad. I mind the fact that it’s a bit chilly though," said Chadwick. They arrived in the afternoon and were happy to beat the heavy traffic. "It was only an hour and a half. It was super-fast. No traffic. Just like on the boardwalk it’s very light too," said Dana Chadwick.

Even though the weather kept most people out of the water and the sun hidden, the boardwalk was filled with the sounds of fun. "We hope you enjoy your visit to the Wildwood Boardwalk," played over the speakers as families made the most of the day.

The tradition of heading to the shore for Memorial Day weekend remains strong, even when the weather does not cooperate. Visitors say there are plenty of ways to enjoy Wildwood, from arcades to miniature golf, and that the experience is about more than just sun and sand.

Madison Mallory from Lafayette Hill shared her excitement about the trip. "I like that coming down here because I just like the beach and and also my mom introduced me to coming down to Wildwood and once I came down here I just fell in love," said Mallory. Her mom, Marie Blount, said, "For right now we’re just doing the indoor games because of the weather."

Many families say they plan to return to the boardwalk and rides if the weather improves. "Maybe tomorrow we’ll definitely do the rides and then probably go to the arcade," said Mallory.

Visitors found ways to keep the tradition alive, making the best of the rainy start to the holiday weekend.