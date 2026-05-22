Man found dead inside suitcase in Kensington, Philly police investigating

The Brief Police found a man's body inside a suitcase Friday morning on East Hilton Street. The cause of death and motive are still unknown, according to investigators. The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit.



Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered inside a suitcase Friday morning on the 600 block of East Hilton Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police respond to suspicious death in Kensington

What we know:

Officers from the 25th District responded to a call at approximately 9:25 a.m. and found an adult male inside a suitcase.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 9:27 a.m., according to police.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man's identity, the cause of death, or any possible motive. No arrests or suspects have been announced.