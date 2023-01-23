Weather Authority: Rainy, windy Monday making way for mild, mostly sunny week

Monday is set to be a damp day in the Delaware Valley as rain and a wintry mix move through the area in the morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a system moving over the mountains is bringing some frozen precipitation to the Poconos.

Meanwhile, in the Philadelphia area, spotty showers are moving through.

Temperatures are set to have highs in the 40s and low in the 30s throughout the week.

The next chance of rain is on Wednesday, when snow is expected to change to rain, making for messy commutes.

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb during the weekend, making conditions dry and mild for the Eagles championship game.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 42, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 46, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow to rain. High: 43, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, blustery. High: 45, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 40, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 48, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Dry for the Birds. High: 50, Low: 32