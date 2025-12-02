Man dies after crashing car multiple times overnight in Philadelphia

The Brief A 53-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his pick-up truck multiple times early Tuesday morning. Police say he crashed into a tree after driving the wrong way on Castor Ave, then crashed into parked cars on Adams Ave. The driver exited the vehicle near Kinsley and Tackawanna streets, and collapsed on the roadway.



What we know:

Investigators say the 53-year-old man was driving a Chevy pickup truck in the wrong direction on the 4500 block of Castor Avenue when he struck a tree.

The driver then sideswiped several parked parks on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue before coming to a stop at the corner of Kinsley and Tackawanna streets.

Police say the man exited the vehicle and collapsed on the roadway. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what caused the man to crash the truck.

No other injuries were reported by police.