Rare albino deer caught on camera on Kentucky highway

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – Deer are a dime a dozen in most parts of the nation but it’s quite unusual to spot an albino deer.

Andrew Turner was driving on Highway 315 in Breathitt County, Kentucky spotted a rare albino deer.

He uploaded the video to Facebook on June 13 and added that, “Well, God’s answered my prayers. He’s started making the deer white so we can see them easier!”

The deer can be seen galloping alongside and across the road in the short video clip. According to wildlife specialists, albino deer are quite rare. The albinism trait may only appear in one in 30,000 deer.