Rare dolphin 'Pinky' believed to be mother to adorable pink calf

The legendary pink dolphin, first spotted in 2007, is now believed to be a mother to her own little 'pinky.'

'Pinky' captured national attention for her bright pink complexion and may be "in the pink" because of a new family situation. Just in time for Mother's Day comes news that the rare dolphin who hangs around the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Louisiana may have become pregnant and delivered a dolphin calf.

After being spotted as pregnant, she's now swimming with another pink dolphin in the ship channel, and it's possibly her calf!

Pinky's color is likely a rare genetic disorder, but she and "baby pinky" are said to be happy and fine.