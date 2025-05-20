Expand / Collapse search

Rare 'gustnado' formed in South Jersey last week. Here's what it means:

Published  May 20, 2025 9:23am EDT
Gustnado confirmed in South Jersey last week

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a gustnado formed in Franklin Township during last week's storms.

The Brief

    • A gustnado formed in Gloucester County during last week's severe storms.
    • The rare occurrence is defined as a small, rotating column of air that swirls around on the ground.
    • It is not the same as a tornado.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Have you ever heard of a "gustnado?" Well, it appears one happened in our area last week!

What we know:

The National Weather Service confirmed that a "gustnado" formed in Franklin Township as severe weather pummeled parts of South Jersey on Friday. Luckily, it didn't cause any injuries.

The rare whirlwind is a rare occurrence in our area, but it is not the same as a tornado.

What is a gustnado?

A gustnado is a small, rotating column of air that forms from the outflow of a thunderstorm and swirls around on the ground.

It usually lasts just a few seconds to a few minutes.

Are gustnadoes and tornadoes the same?

No, the two weather phenomenons are completely separate. Unlike a tornado, gustnado winds swirl up, and are not connected to a cloud.

Dig deeper:

The gustnado formed the same day an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Williamstown.

The tornado traveled 8.6 miles over the course of 11 minutes with wind gusts reaching 95 mph.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX 29 Weather Team.

