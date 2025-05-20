Rare 'gustnado' formed in South Jersey last week. Here's what it means:
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Have you ever heard of a "gustnado?" Well, it appears one happened in our area last week!
What we know:
The National Weather Service confirmed that a "gustnado" formed in Franklin Township as severe weather pummeled parts of South Jersey on Friday. Luckily, it didn't cause any injuries.
The rare whirlwind is a rare occurrence in our area, but it is not the same as a tornado.
What is a gustnado?
A gustnado is a small, rotating column of air that forms from the outflow of a thunderstorm and swirls around on the ground.
It usually lasts just a few seconds to a few minutes.
Are gustnadoes and tornadoes the same?
No, the two weather phenomenons are completely separate. Unlike a tornado, gustnado winds swirl up, and are not connected to a cloud.
Dig deeper:
The gustnado formed the same day an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Williamstown.
The tornado traveled 8.6 miles over the course of 11 minutes with wind gusts reaching 95 mph.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX 29 Weather Team.