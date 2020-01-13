Reading High School basketball player relives miracle shot

Reading High School senior Katara Key launched a buzzer-beater shot from the other end of the court during a holiday tournament.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

Reading was down three with just a few seconds left and they needed a miracle.

“I just knew there were a couple of seconds left on the clock so I had to act quickly,” Katara said.

That shot sent the game to overtime. Reading eventually won. Her coach says the team can learn from the experience.

“It teaches them to never give up. It might not be going your way at that given time, but don’t give up you never know what can happen.” Coach Beatty said. “The moment you give up that is it. Always play to that final buzzer.”

