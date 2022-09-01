Reading kidnapping victim reunited with mom; suspect charged

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor, after a 13-year-old Reading girl was taken from her home and an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday.

Officials in Reading stated 47-year-old Duane Taylor, living in Brooklyn, New York, was charged Thursday with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli detailed, at a press conference Thursday, the chain of events that led to Taylor’s arrest and the teen’s safe recovery.

At about 7:45 Wednesday morning, the girl’s mother reported her missing from their home on the 500 block of South Court. The mom checked all over their home, then called police.

Duane Taylor

Police arrived and watched video surveillance from the home. They noted that about 2 a.m., a male, whose head and upper body was covered by a sheet, entered the residence and walked to second floor.

A short time later, he was seen walking behind the victim and took her outside. From surveillance outside the residence, they saw the man carry the victim to the Chevy Traverse and placed her in the rear cargo compartment of the vehicle. He then drove away.

Tornielli went on to say during the investigation, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Duane Taylor, was identified as the prime suspect in the kidnapping. Police then worked with Pennsylvania State Police to issue an Amber Alert while they developed leads to determine where Taylor was taking the victim.

An address in Brooklyn was determined to be Taylor’s residence and investigators began working with the NYPD and FBI setting up a response to recover the 13-year-old.

Officers from NYPD made contact with Taylor at the Brooklyn residence and took him into custody about 6:30 Wednesday evening. However, Tornielli said, the girl was not at that residence, or anywhere nearby.

A short time later, Reading Police were made aware the victim approached a person on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue, in Brooklyn, and asked the person for help, saying she had been kidnapped.

The victim was positively identified and taken to a hospital for observation. She was then reunited with her mother.

Taylor is charged with kidnapping of a minor, false imprisonment, concealing the whereabouts of child, unlawful restraint and interference with the custody of a child, according to officials.