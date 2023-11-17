Reckless driver takes to sidewalks of popular shopping strip in South Jersey town: police
HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Thursday evening brought some unexpected chaos to a typically peaceful South Jersey town known as a gathering place for many locals.
Officers received several reports of a vehicle driving recklessly on sidewalks along the 100–200 blocks of Kings Highway in Haddonfield around 6 p.m.
The area is filled with restaurants and shops, and often sees heavy foot traffic around that time of day.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police discover woman's body in Camden City, investigating mysterious death
- Pennridge School District responds to federal civil rights violation complaint, non-profit founder speaks out
- Man accused of helping force abducted Bucks County delivery driver to make ATM withdraws
After a brief search, police say a driver was taken into custody in Audubon.
Motor vehicle and criminal charges are pending, according to authorities.
No injuries have been reported, and no further details released at this time.