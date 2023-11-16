Police discover woman's body in Camden City, investigating mysterious death

article

An investigation into the mysterious death of a woman whose body was found in Camden City, New Jersey is underway, police say.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, on Wednesday at around 1:58 P.M., Camden Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a body was found near 8 Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they were met by witnesses who had located the woman’s body.

After further investigation, the woman was identified as 26-year-old Cathleen McGrath of Haddon Township.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public, and asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.